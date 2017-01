Town of Tonawanda Police are reporting the arrest of a daytime burglar.

A neighbor on Wendel Avenue called police to report a unfamiliar individual on a nearby property. Police arrived to find the culprit inside the home. A foot chase ensued after which 26-year-old Jeffrey C. Fleischer was taken into custody. Stolen jewelry was found in his possession.

He is facing burglary, resisting arrest and other charges.