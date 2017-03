Housing prices have pretty much done nothing but rise for a long time now. That hasn't just been good news for sellers, but it's been good news for house flippers, who are back with a vengeance. Flipping — the high-risk art of buying a house, fixing it up and selling it for a sizeable profit within a year — is at a 10-year high, according to a study out today from ATTOM Data Solutions. Could we be heading into a housing bubble?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.