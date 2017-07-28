How close are we to tax reform?

David Gura of Bloomberg and Rachel Abrams of the New York Times join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. Yes, there is health care to talk about, but there's also the Federal Reserve, economic growth and tax reform. We discuss the latest developments out of the Fed and what the recent gross domestic product numbers mean. Plus, we look at how close the Trump administration is to focusing on tax reform and whether the GOP and the White House are really on the same page on the issue.