Yesterday, President Donald Trump took executive action to advance two controversial oil pipelines projects. He also said the pipelines should be made from American steel by American workers. Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal spoke with Lisa Goldenberg, president of the Delaware Steel Company of Pennsylvania about this news is affecting her and her company. She says, her personal views aside, President Trump's made-in-America-by-Americans philosophy is exciting folks in the steel industry.
How the steel industry is reacting to President Trump
By Kai Ryssdal and Robert Garrova • 10 hours ago