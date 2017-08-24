HPV traced to growing number of oral cancers

By 7 minutes ago

More and more oral cancers being treated by oncologists can be traced to a well-known and very common virus for which there is a vaccine for young people.

For decades, most throat cancer was blamed on drinking and smoking. That is a kind of cancer that can be treated if doctors or dentists spot the signs of it early enough.

Now, an increasing percentage of those throat cancers show the human papilloma virus - the most commonly sexually transmitted infection in the world. Dr. Kimberly Wooten, head and neck surgeon at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, said she sees this larger percentage associated with HPV.

She said treatments are available if the disease is caught early, and early detection depends on doctors and dentists spotting the signs.
 

Credit National Public Radio

"It really depends on A, the stage," Wooten said. "But we're finding patients who are presenting with similar symptoms, physically with the presentation of oropharyngeal cancers. They often have a symptom of a neck node and that's similar whether it's an HPV-associated disease or if it's something that is precipitated by smoking or drinking."

New recommendations for treatment of these oral cancers take effect next year and that will change treatments to reflect whether tests show HPV or cancers likely caused by smoking and drinking. Wooten said young people should be getting the HPV vaccination.
     
"Focus on and talk about the decreased risk of future cancers and promote parents and teachers to really talk to the families about the benefits of the HPV vaccine, even though we ourselves are not administering it or talking to parents regarding their children from it on a regular basis," Wooten said.

It is not just that there are more sex-related oral cancers - although there are - but there are fewer associated with drinking and smoking because the rates of drinking and smoking have dropped.

"So, as both of those populations seem to shift," Wooten said, "we're starting to see more people who are presenting with HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancers."

A new Canadian study reported three-quarters of the throat cancer cases treated in specialized cancer centers related to HPV. The study said the increase blamed on HPV and oral sex will continue to increase.

Tags: 
WBFO Health & Wellness Desk
HPV
cancer
throat cancer
oral cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
smoking
Drinking
Alcohol
roswell park cancer institute

Related Content

Debate Over Mandatory HPV Vaccine Spreading

By Joyce Kryszak

Buffalo, NY – Exciting news about a new vaccine to prevent cervical cancer is quickly turning controversial before some even know what it is. The drug maker and some lawmakers are pushing to make the vaccine against the Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, mandatory for school age girls.

Four thousand women die from cervical cancer each year. Still, most people never heard of HPV before last summer.

Roswell receives funding to increase HPV vaccinations

By Oct 14, 2014
Photo from Wikipedia

Roswell Park Cancer Institute has been awarded special funding that will be specifically directed at increasing HPV vaccinations among youth. WBFO's Eileen Buckley reports Roswell is one of 18 centers nationwide to lead this effort in preventing cancer-causing viruses.


Raising awareness of oral cancer

By Ashley Hirtzel Apr 7, 2014
roswellpark.org

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s battle with oral cancer is putting a spotlight on the deadly disease.  On the same day the former Buffalo Bill star quarterback was to begin chemotherapy and radition treatments in New York City, WBFO News reports on oral, head and neck cancer awareness month, and how one local woman is spreading the word about the importance of being screened.