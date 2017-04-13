Hundreds of driving jobs are on the way to WNY

Ride-hailing services are expected to be up and running across the region in about 90 days, according to State Senator Tim Kennedy.

At a press conference Thursday with other local officials, the Buffalo Democrat said the industry expects to create hundreds of jobs in Western New York for drivers 21 and older.

"You also have to have, of course, a valid driver's license and insurance coverage. You have to own lease or otherwise have authorization for a car. You can't appear on the National Sex Offender Registry, or have committed certain crimes, within the last seven years," Kennedy said.

Senator Chris Jacobs says ride-hailing should make it easier for people to get around downtown Buffalo. But Jacobs says, bringing the service to Western New York is not just an urban issue. He says it could also benefit seniors and disabled people living alone in rural areas.

"This is an opportunity for them to have safe, accessible transportation to go to a doctor, but also go to the art gallery, and still engage in our community," Jacobs said.

Kennedy says drivers can start applying to the companies online.



"We want to make sure that individuals know that they can sign up today. Go to Uber website. Go to the Lyft website," Kennedy said.