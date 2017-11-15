Hundreds of professors sign on to letter condemning UR's sexual harassment response

An open letter has been signed by more than 200 professors outside the University of Rochester condemning the administration for its response to allegations of sexual harassment.

The professors are from universities and colleges both in the United States and abroad. They have signed a letter to the UR board of trustees saying, "In the present circumstances, they cannot in good conscience encourage students to pursue educational or employment opportunities at the University of Rochester."

Those who have signed say as faculty members they know they hold substantial power and sway over those students who learn from them, work for them, and seek their counsel and advice and "it is imperative that professors fully acknowledge and respect this imbalance of power."

The letter goes on to say they are disappointed with the UR administrations response to the allegations of misconduct by professor Florian Jaeger and ask the board to think "broadly and deeply about the kinds of changes they are committed to making."

Spokesperson for the University of Rochester Sara Miller sent WXXI News a statement in response to the letter:

"The University has taken this matter very seriously since it was brought to our attention. In addition to conducting our own thorough investigation, we have taken several steps to review the University’s approach to sexual misconduct. We are awaiting the report of an independent investigation into both the specific allegations and the University’s policies and procedures. We have also established a faculty- and student-led Commission on Women and Gender in Academia to examine campus climate. We are committed to making this campus one that is welcoming and safe for all."