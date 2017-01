A few hundred people took part in a Martin Luther King Day prayer vigil and rally to oust Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board on Monday. The effort is being sponsored by a broad-based coalition. Later that night, Buffalo parents, students, educators and community members gathered to draft official affidavits in support of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization appeal to New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove Paladino.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on the growing call for the state education department to remove Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino.