If MLB and Facebook team up, the home run would be ad dollars

Reuters reports that Facebook is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games. That would make the MLB the latest professional sports league to seek a social media audience. But what’s in it for Facebook? Well, potential advertising dollars. Since Facebook can track who’s watching and what they’re doing while they watch, it can offer real-time information that advertisers might be willing to bid on to target an audience at peak game times. Facebook has been testing ads on its live platform for a few months, and the devoted MLB fan base could offer a way to turn user information into ad dollars.