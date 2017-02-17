NASA is the government’s space agency, but not all of what NASA does is linked to space. A good portion of its work is more inward looking and has to do with our own planet — things like weather and climate change. Some Republicans are talking about rebalancing NASA's priorities and moving away from that research and refocusing on space exploration. But what potential impacts could that rebalancing have?
If NASA’s mission is refocused, what will that do to climate research?
By JaeRan Kim • 8 hours ago