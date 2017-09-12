IG report finds $1.4B problem with NY's Medicaid program

Federal officials say New York state paid out $1.4 billion in Medicaid funds to care providers who did not follow the state's rules.

A report published Tuesday by the Office of the Inspector General found that many providers failed to document patient assessments or provide written care plans to elderly and disabled New York residents receiving at-home care.

The report calculates that New York may have paid out $1.4 billion in one year to providers who were not following the rules. It says the state should add language to future contracts enabling it to recover money when providers do not comply.

New York Medicaid Director Jason Helgerson said the state is working to improve its provider monitoring. He disputed the report's conclusions and said many of the problems amount to simple paperwork issues.