IJC lowers outflows from Lake Ontario, angering some property owners

By 5 minutes ago
  • The outflows of water from Lake Ontario through the Moses-Saunders Power Dam and into the St. Lawrence River are going down now that the lake's level has dropped.
    The outflows of water from Lake Ontario through the Moses-Saunders Power Dam and into the St. Lawrence River are going down now that the lake's level has dropped.
    WRVO News

The government body that regulates water levels on Lake Ontario is reducing the outflows to the St. Lawrence River. The International Joint Commission says water levels have dropped rapidly, down 12 inches since the peak in late May. However, that is drawing some criticism from shoreline residents who say the move is premature.

Outflows from Lake Ontario were increased in early May and cranked up to record sustained levels in mid-June in order to ease the flooding damage that many along Lake Ontario have endured this year. While that provided some relief to shoreline property owners, it created hazardous conditions downstream for shippers and boaters in the St. Lawrence River. To balance the impacts downstream, the IJC is lowering the outflows.

Jim Jerome of Sandy Creek said that is the wrong call, especially since many in the region are again cleaning up from strong storms this weekend that produced damaging waves.

"We can't withstand this," Jerome said. "Our roads are swamps. People still can't even get into their homes. They don't know if they'll have a place to live this winter."

Jerome says the decision is very frustrating considering many people, including several New York politicians, have criticized the IJC for not increasing outflows early enough.

The outflows are dropping from 10,400 cubic meters per second to 9,910 cubic meters per second. The IJC says that is still a record for this time of year and water levels in Lake Ontario are expected to continue falling in in the coming months.

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Lake Ontario
St. Lawrence River
flooding
IJC
International Joint Commission
lake level

Related Content

IJC to maintain Lake Ontario levels

By Alex Crichton Jun 9, 2017

The bi-national organization that regulates shared water between the United States and Canada has decided to maintain outflows from Lake Ontario, which are already near a record high, for at least another week.

IJC meeting in Buffalo draws hundreds

By Mar 29, 2017

The International Joint Commission, the bi-national group that helps to oversee the Great Lakes, held two public meetings in Buffalo on Tuesday – and more than 200 people showed up to share their concerns.


Lake Ontario flooding: N.Y. officials blast IJC

By Jun 28, 2017

New York Congressmen who represent the southern shore of Lake Ontario say a U.S.-Canada regulatory body should pay for damages caused by weeks of flooding.

Rep. Chris Collins said the International Joint Commission's new management plan for the lake is "a disaster." Rep. John Katko said the plan has "wreaked havoc."

N.Y. governor wants to clean out IJC

By Jul 7, 2017

Upset by continued flooding on the Lake Ontario shoreline, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to shake up the bi-national group that helps to regulate the Great Lakes.