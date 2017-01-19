IJC releases progress report, schedules hearings

By 24 minutes ago
Originally published on January 18, 2017 4:36 pm

The International Joint Commission released its draft progress report Wednesday morning, calling for aggressive action by the U.S. and Canada to protect the Great Lakes.


The report cites some significant progress such as improving wetlands and restoring contaminated areas. It also calls for quick action to address other chemical contaminants, control nutrient runoff into Lake Erie and stop invasive plants such as phragmites.

The IJC is looking to the public for input on western and central Lake Erie, areas plagued with harmful algae blooms. IJC spokesman Frank Bevacqua said during a teleconference on the report that the blooms are the result of intense farming activity and heavy urbanization.

“It’s uniquely vulnerable and very stressed, in terms of the use made in the basin,” Bevacqua said. “And that’s some of the reason why we see the reoccurrence of algal blooms. We’ve had some major algal blooms in recent years.”

To get public comments about the report, the IJC will host six hearings in March, including one at WNED/WBFO in Buffalo, where Great Lakes Today is based.

The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement requires that both countries work toward the goal of restoring and protecting the Great Lakes and its watershed. The agreement covers a vast array of issues such as   controlling nutrient runoff and addressing decades of chemical contamination.

The IJC works with the U.S. and Canadian governments on those issues.

"It is a key time in the history of the Great Lakes and the agreement, and we strongly encourage everyone to provide their input and participate in upcoming public meetings," Canadian IJC Chair Gordon Walker said in a statement. "Public input is essential to agreement success."

Public hearing dates:

  • March 2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
  • March 21 in Detroit, Mich., and Toledo, Ohio
  • March 22 in Sarnia, Ontario
  • March 28 in Buffalo, New York
  • March 29 in St. Catharines, Ontario
Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Great Lakes
Environment
water pollution

Related Content

What happens when Great Lakes shipping season ends?

By 26 minutes ago

This week marks the start of a break in the Great Lakes shipping season.  A time when lakes freeze over, the locks at Sault St. Marie shut down, and crews on big freighters go home to their families.  

But not everyone stops working.


Homeowners fear impact of new Lake Ontario regs

By Jan 9, 2017

For the first time in over 50 years, the U.S. and Canada are changing the way they regulate water levels on Lake Ontario. It’s an attempt to meet the changing needs of people who use the lake – from the shipping industry to environmentalists.

But homeowners fear the change may mean more flooding.


U.S. marine sanctuary planned on Lake Michigan

By Jan 6, 2017

The U.S. government is seeking public comment on plans to protect historic shipwrecks by creating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Michigan.

On Monday, Jan. 9, NOAA began taking comments on its plan to protect 1,075 square miles of the lake. 