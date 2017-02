A Mexican citizen is facing criminal charges after illegally re-entering the United States.

Twenty-nine year old Armando Navarrete-Dominguez was arrested this week after a traffic stop on Grand Island. Border Patrol agents learned that Dominguez had been deported in 2009 after convictions in North Carolina for breaking and entering and for sexually exploiting a minor.

A detention hearing is scheduled for next week.

Dominguez faces a felony penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.