Individual retirement accounts aren’t attracting enough of the right individuals

We are not a nation of savers. Not even close. The average working household has virtually no retirement savings, according to the National Institute on Retirement. Some of us who do — and it's not a big group — have employer- sponsored savings programs like 401(k)s, where money is deducted from your paycheck pre-tax. Decades ago, IRAs, or individual retirement accounts, were created to give that opportunity to everybody. But now comes news from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College that IRAs aren’t being embraced by the people they were most intended to help.

