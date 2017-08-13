Injured ATV rider dies months after accident

A Sanborn man has died while recovering from an ATV accident that happened earlier this summer.

Cullen Dwyer was at Erie County Medical Center when he went into cardiac arrest Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The 20-year-old has been in critical condition since the June crash where he was thrown from the ATV into a Sanborn field and left semiconscious and unresponsive.

The announcement of Dwyer's death was made on crowdfunding site Youcaring.com. Dwyer's father also sent the message out in a facebook post.

