International players from the oil industry meet in Houston

International players from the oil industry are meeting in Houston this week for the annual gathering called CERAWeek. It’s the first meeting since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, declared a historic cut in oil output last November, in order to bring prices up from a 12-year low. It's also the first meeting since the U.S. presidential election and the new pro-business Trump administration. How is that development playing out in the oil sector?

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.