iPads giving a voice to children at the Cantalician Center who cannot speak

By 28 minutes ago

iPads are giving a voice to children who cannot speak.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says students at the Cantalician Center are learning to communicate in a new way in the classroom and at home.

Nonverbal students learn & communicate wit iPad.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Cantalician Center
iPads
autism
Education
WBFO Education Desk