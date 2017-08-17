iPads giving a voice to children at the Cantalician Center who cannot speak By Eileen Buckley • 28 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email iPads are giving a voice to children who cannot speak. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says students at the Cantalician Center are learning to communicate in a new way in the classroom and at home. Nonverbal students learn & communicate wit iPad. Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley Listen Listening... / Tags: Cantalician CenteriPadsautismEducationWBFO Education DeskTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.