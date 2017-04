It’s our duty to inform you that today is tax day. If you have some outstanding debt owed to the Internal Reserve Service, you might have a new kind of debt collector coming after you this year. The IRS is bringing on four private debt-collection agencies to go after certain older tax debts: CBE, ConServe, Performant and Pioneer.

Read the IRS announcement to find out more about the program, and visit the IRS website for more on tax scams.

