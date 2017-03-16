IRS extends filing deadline for small businesses

By 1 minute ago

The Internal Revenue Service is extending deadlines to file business income tax returns for small businesses affected by wind and snow storms in the state.

Credit via National Public Radio

The office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Wednesday that the IRS responded to a letter he sent Tuesday on behalf of his constituents asking the agency to extend the March 15 deadline due to power outages and inclement weather.

Schumer's spokesman says the agency will now extend deadlines for small businesses to file for a six-month extension without penalty by March 20.

New York was under a state of emergency March 15 as a nor'easter pounded parts of the state with up to three feet of snow and caused thousands to lose power.

Tags: 
IRS
Small Business
taxes
charles schumer

Related Content

20 years of "Straight Talk" helps many small businesses

By Jan 22, 2016
SBA

As billionaire Warren Buffett has said: "The more you learn, the more you’ll earn.” That’s essentially what a long-running series of seminars is all about, educating small business owners with an eye toward making their enterprises more profitable.

Big Technology A Threat To Small Businesses?

By editor Dec 27, 2011

Transcript

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to switch gears now and talk about the intersection of technology and retail. A recent Amazon.com promotion urged customers shopping in so-called brick and mortar stores to use its price check app. By scanning a bar code in the store, Amazon would give the customer a 5 percent discount, up to five dollars. Though only a small savings, the incident left a lot of local retailers, especially bookstore owners, pretty upset.

Commentary: Helping the Area's Small Businesses

By Joseph Foegen