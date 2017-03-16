IRS extends filing deadline for small businesses

The Internal Revenue Service is extending deadlines to file business income tax returns for small businesses affected by wind and snow storms in the state.

The office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Wednesday that the IRS responded to a letter he sent Tuesday on behalf of his constituents asking the agency to extend the March 15 deadline due to power outages and inclement weather.

Schumer's spokesman says the agency will now extend deadlines for small businesses to file for a six-month extension without penalty by March 20.

New York was under a state of emergency March 15 as a nor'easter pounded parts of the state with up to three feet of snow and caused thousands to lose power.