Jamestown fire kills Man and his Dog

A man and his dog have died after an overnight fire at an apartment in Jamestown.

Police say they responded to reports of smoke coming from the upper apartment at 119 Myrtle Street at 1:04 Sunday morning. Firefighters found a 39-year-old man and his dog unconscious inside the home. Jamestown Fire and ambulance first responders tried to resuscitate the two. The man was taken to Woman's Christian Association Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The dog also died from heavy smoke inhalation.

The victim's name has not been released. Police say the fire was accidental and was the result of unattended food left on the stove.