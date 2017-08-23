Jamestown man gets 20 years for killing wife, stepson

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to prison for stabbing his wife and stepson to death in their home.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Allen Witruke has been sentenced to 20 years for each of two manslaughter counts. The sentences are to run concurrently. He pleaded guilty in May.

Sheriff's deputies found 52-year-old Catherine Witruke and 34-year-old Eric Washburn dead when they went to their home to hand the father eviction papers in December 2015. Police say Washburn was bludgeoned and both were repeatedly stabbed.