Jamestown Police are investigating the connection between several overnight fires.

Four homes and a pile of trash went up in flames over the course of three hours late Friday night into Saturday morning. Authorities say at least 3 fires are related.

The fires happened on West 11th Street, East 6th, Crossman Street, and West 10th Street. The number of fires caused the Jamestown Fire Company to call in a number of off duty staff and help from supporting departments.