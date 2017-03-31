Jamestown Police need public's tips on 11 arsons since January

Jamestown Police have released video in hopes of identifying a suspect in an array of fires that has recently plagued the Southtown city.

Police say they are currently investigating 11 separate arson fires that have occurred in vacant or condemned buildings in Jamestown since January. They believe one person is responsible for most of them.

The video shows a person of thin build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, exiting the rear of 650 East 6th Street and walking toward Winsor Street on March 24. Minutes later, the building is engulfed in flames.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police's confidential tip line at 716-483-8477 or they can leave information on the Tips 411 app. Also taking up the case is Crimestoppers, through which tipsters can be eligible for a reward.

