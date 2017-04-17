Job interviews: Are they a waste of time?

Got a job? Chances are you went through a lengthy interview process to land the gig. Well done, you! But should endless conversations with anonymous hiring managers be the only way?

Yale professor Jason Dana says no. He discusses this in a recent piece for the New York Times titled "The Utter Uselessness of Job Interviews."

So it got us here at Marketplace Weekend thinking — does Dana have a point? If you're a recruiter, what choices do you have to find the right candidate without an interview? And if you're on the job hunt, would it feel weird not being interviewed?

Of course, we know you have something to say about this, so let's hear your thoughts. Whether you're a student gearing up to find a job after graduation this summer or you're a professional switching careers, we want to hear from you.

We'll have more on this on the next show. Dana will outline his argument for ditching job interviews, and we'll also hear from Alison Green, of Ask a Manager, on how to slam your job interview, no matter what's thrown at you.

So come join the conversation.

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook. Send us an email at Weekend@marketplace.org, or give us a call: (800) 648-5114.