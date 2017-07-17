Judge issues restraining order on Children's Psych Center move

By 14 hours ago

Moving the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center is on hold. State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto issued a temporary restraining order Monday, stopping "all construction and related activities" for moving the facility to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

The judge's order is in response to a lawsuit filed last week by the Coalition to Save the Children's Psychiatric Center. The group's attorney, Steven Cohen, said a full hearing is set for July 27 and he is confident in prevailing.  

Credit West Seneca Children's Psychiatric Center

"First of all, neither the Governor nor the Commissioner can point to any deficiencies in this particular facility," Cohen said. "It is an award-winning facility. It is one of the finest facilities in the United States and one of the very best in the state of New York. It's a facility that works."

Cohen said Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Mental Health Commissioner Anne Marie Sulivan need legislative approval to shut the facility down. However, he said the Senate and Assembly have unanimously approved keeping the West Seneca Children's Psychiatric Center open.

The judge's order also bars Cuomo from vetoing the legislation unanimously approved by the state Legislature, as he has indicated he may.

Cohen said closing the West Seneca facility will not save as much as the state claims.

"This facility is located in a park. It is beautiful, where the Buffalo Psych Center has more of the appearance of a prison," Cohen said. "So the cost to humanity of getting rid of the Children's Psychiatric Center is incalculable."

Cohen said the expected budget savings will be offset by construction costs and higher mental health costs.

"The cost of the state of having the children return to the psychiatric system makes this move ill-advised from an economic standpoint or from a mental health standpoint."

Tags: 
west seneca
Children's Psychiatric Center
Governor Cuomo
Commissioner Anne Marie Sullivan
Mental Health
buffalo psychiatric center

Related Content

State lawmakers pass bill to keep WNY Children's Psych Center open

By Michael Mroziak Jun 16, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

By unanimous votes in both the Senate and Assembly, New York State lawmakers have approved legislation that keeps the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center open. The biggest hurdle awaits: convincing Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign it.


Kearns asks U.S. Attorney to investigate Buffalo Psychiatric Center

By Michael Mroziak Apr 12, 2017
WBFO News File Photo

Following a recent violent incident at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, as well as the acquisition of documents reporting dozens of deaths there over a three-year span, State Assemblyman Michael Kearns is asking the local acting U.S. Attorney to look more closely.


Assault at Buffalo Psychiatric Center raises new concerns

By Mar 27, 2017
Mike Desmond/WBFO News

The assault on a nurse at Buffalo Psychiatric Center Saturday afternoon has added new fuel to the debate over plans to close the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca. That plan, which would transfer young patients to the Forest Avenue facility, continues to draw fervent local opposition.


WNY representatives vow to block Albany plan to close youth psych center - again

By Michael Mroziak Nov 23, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The New York State Office of Mental Health and Governor Andrew Cuomo are again pursuing a plan to close the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center and move patients into the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Once again, state legislators representing Buffalo-area districts vow to unite and fight the plan.

Former worker says moving children to adult facility makes no sense

By Jan 8, 2016
Chris Caya WBFO News

Advocates are once again blasting Albany over its plan to close the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center.

Hochul defends governor's plan to close WNY Children's Psych Center

By Michael Mroziak Mar 30, 2017
WBFO file photo

As the State Legislature approaches the April 1 budget deadline, the Cuomo Administration remains in favor of a plan that has strong bipartisan opposition from local lawmakers. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul offered assurance that young patients would be safe if moved to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.