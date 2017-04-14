Judge John Curtin, who desegregated Buffalo's schools, dead at 95

A long-respected Western New York jurist has died. Judge John T. Curtin passed away Friday at the age of 95.

Curtin was a federal judge who was first appointed to the bench by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967, after serving six years as US Attorney for the Western District.

He is best known for his 1976 decision that led to desegregation of Buffalo schools and rulings that did the same for the city's police and fire departments. He was also noted for decisions on environmental issues such as Love Canal during his tenure.

Curtin suffered a stroke and heart attack in 2004, but remained on the bench, only retiring one year ago.