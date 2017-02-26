Junior Sabres Head Coach Peters allegedly involved in brawl

An on-ice brawl during a 15U Junior Sabres game Saturday allegedly involved former Sabres winger Andrew Peters.

The Buffalo police are investigating Peters role in the fight this past Saturday afternoon at the HarborCenter.

Buffalo Jr. Sabres President Kevyn Adams released this statement Sunday afternoon, "We are very disappointed in the series of events that unfolded during the 15U Buffalo Jr. Sabres game on Saturday. We are currently reviewing the situation and in the meantime have suspended Head Coach Andrew Peters indefinitely until the matter is resolved."

No charges have been currently filed.

Peters was drafted by Buffalo in 1998 and played in Rochester and Buffalo between 2000 and 2009.