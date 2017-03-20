Kearns seeks meeting with NFTA over stranded disabled rider

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has apologized to a man who reportedly was left waiting for a paratransit vehicle for more than an hour after a scheduled pickup. A state lawmaker whose office assisted the individual wants to meet with NFTA officials to prevent it from happening again.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

The incident happened in the late afternoon hours last Thursday in Southgate Plaza. B.J. Stacio, who is wheelchair-bound, was awaiting pickup by a paratransit bus to return home from his job. His reported pickup time was scheduled for between 4:30 and 5 p.m. The ride didn't arrive until after 6 p.m.

State Assemblyman Michael Kearns' district office is located in the plaza. An office employee noticed Stacio waiting outside and brought him inside until the transportation arrived.

"It was something that I found out on late Friday and I met with the gentleman on Saturday," Kearns told WBFO. "I just thought this is something that needs to be addressed by the NFTA immediately."

The NFTA extended an apology to Stacio and vowed to determine why he was not picked up on schedule. Kearns acknowledged the apology but wants to meet with NFTA officials to explore how a similar situation may be avoided in the future.

Kearns told WBFO that lawmakers were able to secure additional capital for the NFTA in last year's state budget to purchase a system that "should help in this matter," but he blames last week's incident on a lack of communication.

He is hoping to have that meeting with NFTA officials later this week, after first taking care of obligations in Albany.

"We're going to have the disability community at the table," Kearns said.