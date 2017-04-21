Ken-Ton Board of Education unanimously appoints superintendent

The Ken-Ton Board of Education is appointing Stephen Bovino to be the next superintendent of schools. Bovino was unanimously appointed after serving as interim superintendent since January. He says his main focus is student achievement.

“We’ve had several new initiatives, particularly at the elementary level, that we’re assessing to see how well that’s progressing. As you know, there’s still a lot of controversy around the efficacy of the 4-8 assessments since so many kids across the state opt out. They don’t really provide us with a reliable benchmark,” Bovino said.

Bonvino retired from the district in September after nine and a half years as assistant superintendent for human resources. He says he was recruited because the board wanted someone who knows the district well.

“I think I felt a sense of obligation. I mean, I know the people here. Once I got here in the interim position, I just really started enjoying the work and being reenergized again and retirement became a distant memory for the time being,” Bovino said.