Ken-Ton Schools superintendent to retire

The Kenmore Tonawanda School Superintendent has announced her retirement. Superintendent Dawn Mirand revealed her plans to retire in an email memo issued to district staffers and faculty Thursday.

WBFO News has confirmed her retirement. A district spokesman tells us Mirand, who is 56, is eligible for retirement after serving 30-years in the district. The Ken-Ton School Board meets next Tuesday to review her retirement request for final approval.

There is no word on who would be selected to serve in as interim leader.

Mirand began her post in August of 2014 after she was one of three finalist to replace Mark Mondanaro who retired after serving seven years at the leader of the Ken-Ton District in May of 2014. She was hired under a five-year contract with a starting salary $170,000 a year.

Mirand recently led the district through a consolidation.

Mirand attended a meeting early last month with newly elected State Senator Chris Jacobs to discuss school district needs with other area school leaders. That's when Mirand stressed the need to have contact with the district senator.

"I think it was just a peaceful transition, working with one senator to working with another. We basically reviewed the issues,” Mirand said. “There is a lot of unknowns year to year. We try to anticipate the funding we will receive, but we don’t really know. The conversation here today helped focus on what support the senator can give to us in our local district and help us have a more consistent funding.”

WBFO News has put in a request to speak with Mirand on her retirement decision.