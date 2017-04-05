Kenmore woman jumps onto Metro Rail tracks

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority says a 26-year-old Kenmore woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after she jumped onto Metro Rail tracks in front of an arriving train at the University station.

The incident happened about 4:10 p.m. She was not struck by the train and Buffalo firefighters treated her at the scene. She was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center.

A witness and Metro Rail video show that the woman jumped voluntarily and that there is apparently no suspicious behavior involved. NFTA police are investigating.