Kenmore woman jumps onto Metro Rail tracks

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority says a 26-year-old Kenmore woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after she jumped onto Metro Rail tracks in front of an arriving train at the University station.

The incident happened about 4:10 p.m. She was not struck by the train and Buffalo firefighters treated her at the scene. She was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center.

A witness and Metro Rail video show that the woman jumped voluntarily and that there is apparently no suspicious behavior involved. NFTA police are investigating.

