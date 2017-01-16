King's daughter to speak at Niagara University

Niagara University’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature a keynote address by the late civil rights leader’s youngest daughter, Dr. Bernice King.

Credit John Bazemore/AP

The CEO of the King Center for Non-Violent Social Change in Atlanta, King will speak at 5 p.m. on January 31 at the Castellani Art Museum. The event is free.

Through her work at the center, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has continued to educate youth and others about the nonviolence principles modeled by her parents, a philosophy and methodology for resolving personal and community problems.

The university's MLK Celebration begins Tuesday, as the campus community comes together for a prayer and reflection in NU's Alumni Chapel. It concludes February 3-5, when students will travel to Washington, D.C. to view the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum, among other sites.

