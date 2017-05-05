Labor figures will put President Trump’s job creation goals to the test

We’ll get the Labor Department’s jobs report for April today. The report for March was dismal — just 98,000 jobs added — though economists think that was a winter-weather-induced aberration. But even if job creation rises this spring and summer, it’ll still be well short of what’s needed to create the kind of supercharged employment boom President Trump has promised. Trump has said that through tax cuts, better trade deals and deregulation, the economy will generate 25 million new jobs over the next 10 years. That’s 208,000 jobs a month on average. In the past year, the economy’s averaged just 182,000, and analysts say even that is unlikely to continue.

