A single vehicle accident in the Southtowns has led to the arrest of a Lackawanna woman.

Orchard Park Police were called to the intersection of Berg Road and Bieler Road just after five this morning where an SUV driven by Michele Hernandez struck a utility pole. Hernandez claimed that she swerved to avoid a deer. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on a DWI charge.

NYSEG was on the scene for several hours repairing the pole.