Lake effect snow targets areas south of Buffalo

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties. Steve Welch of the National Weather Service says some locales could see more than a foot of snowfall by Friday night.

Meteorologist Steve Welch discusses the approaching weather system with WBFO.

Here is the weather statement released by the National Weather Service at 4:07 am:

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...



* LOCATIONS...CHAUTAUQUA...CATTARAUGUS...WYOMING AND SOUTHERN

ERIE COUNTIES. GREATEST SNOW AMOUNTS ALONG THE CHAUTAUQUA

RIDGE AND BOSTON HILLS.



* TIMING...FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY EVENING.



* ACCUMULATIONS...2 TO 3 INCHES TODAY...3 TO 6 INCHES TONIGHT...3

TO 6 INCHES FRIDAY...AND AN INCH OR LESS FRIDAY

EVENING...LEADING TO STORM TOTALS OF 7 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOST

PERSISTENT LAKE SNOWS.



* WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH PRODUCING

SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW.



* VISIBILITIES...AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES.



* IMPACTS...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WILL PRODUCE

VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.

BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL RESULT IN VERY POOR VISIBILITY

WITH DEEP SNOW COVER ON ROADS.