While snow in January is typical for Western New York, the duration of this weekend's Lake Effect Snow Warning is unusually long. The warning, which began Thursday afternoon, continues through 7pm Sunday for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming Counties. A Lake Effect Snow Watch has been issued for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for most of Saturday.

Meteorologist Tony Ansuini of the National Weather Service discussed this weekend's weather with WBFO.