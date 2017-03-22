Large fire in Falconer downtown rips through building

Multiply fire crews battled a large blaze in Falconer in the Chautauqua County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out on West Main Street in the downtown business district. It involves several buildings that include apartments.

According to reports, smoke can be spotted from miles away. Authorities have closed Route 394 between Phetteplace Street and Work Street in both directions.

WBFO received permission from 716 Network in the Jamestown region to use photos from the fire scene.

The photos, posted on the Chautauqua County Fire Wire Facebook page, indicate it is a two story brick building. Videos show the part of the building destroyed by flames.

Fire crews on the scene included Falconer, Jamestown, Frewsburg and several other departments. There are no reports of injuries or cause.