Latest news on Lake Ontario flooding

Communities along the south shore of Lake Ontario are feeling the impact of flood waters, as heavy rains threaten the area.

On Edgemere Drive in Greece, N.Y., lawns and driveways were littered with debris, silt -- and even fish.

On Monday morning, residents were cleaning up their properties, and pumping water out of crawlspaces and basements.



Meanwhile, officials worried about the rain and floodwaters overwhelming local stormwater systems. Town Supervisor Bill Rilich said that if the sewer system becomes compromised, they may have to shut off water to people living along the lake.

On the southwestern end of the lake, officials in Niagara County and emergency crews have been working since Sunday night to remediate damage. Areas hit by moderate to severe flooding include the towns of Olcott and Wilson, along with other areas along the shoreline.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 2 p.m. Monday into the evening for much of the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain, and there is the possibility of severe weather early Monday evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mitchell said the lake is about 15 inches above normal and is expected to rise another 3-4 inches, depending on how much rain the area receives this week. He expects residents to be dealing with flooding into "the foreseeable future," as it will takes quite a while for all that water to subside.

New York State Senator Pamela Helming (R-Canandaigua) was among the officials calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help with the unprecedented flooding of Lake Ontario.

Helming wants the governor to issue a state of emergency in flooded areas so towns and villages can obtain federal aid.

"We need to do something to provide relief," she said. "What’s the message that we're sending to all these property owners and business owners? And what’s the messages were sending about the protection of our lake? Sorry, we’re just going to stand by and do nothing?"

Some officials and residents blame flooding and erosion along Lake Ontario on a new plan that manages lake levels.

Experts, including the Army Corps of Engineers, disagree. They say months of heavy snow and rain caused the high waters, but they acknowledge that the management plan is likely to bring more frequent floods in the future.

The plan, which took effect in January, was established by the International Joint Commission. That U.S./Canada agency helps to regulate the Great Lakes, and governs dams on boundary waters.

IJC officials have said most of the problem with the high water levels is due to heavy precipitation over the last couple of months.

Marian Hetherly of WBFO and Caitlyn White and Randy Gorman of WXXI contributed to this story.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

