Latest news on Montreal, Lake Ontario flooding

Updated Monday, May 8, at 9:10 a.m.

Montreal is operating under a state of emergency, after three dikes collapsed due to rains and rising water levels. About 220 residents have been evacuated across the city, and rain is in the forecast throughout the week.

According to the Associated Press, 800 more Canadian troops were added to the recovery efforts. Nearly 1,900 homes were flooded in 130 communities in Quebec.



Further west, on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, residents were working to keep water from entering their basements. Many used sandbags stored at community centers.

"This is our 5th trip here this morning and we've gotten like 250 sand bags," Kim Unger, who was helping her sister on Long Pond, told WXXI.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo also noted that this is Rochester's second-wettest Spring in 147 years of record-keeping. The year 1873 was the wettest Spring through May 6th.

Compared to last year, Rochester so far this Spring has had three times the amount of precipitation.

Olcott Fire Chief Stephen Miller said he remains concerned because levels are expected to rise for several more weeks.

"My goal right now is just trying to pre-plan, keep the water out as long as we can, keep people in their homes and keep them safe," Miller told WBFO. "We're going to try to do it as long as we can and hopefully we can get past it, the June deadline, kind of when the lake peaks and kind of be a win for us. But it's not a win truthfully, but we're just trying."

Update Friday May 5 at 3:41 p.m.

Flooding conditions persist in areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline and in areas of Canada as well. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a stop in Montreal today. For more on his visit click here.

Updated Friday, May 5 at 12:25 p.m.

Communities along Lake Ontario are bracing for a weekend of road closures, flooding and other problems caused by days of steady rain.

In Parma, N.Y., town supervisor James Smith told WXXI that "if it's anything like last Sunday or worse, it's gonna be a huge problem. A lot of our residents are putting the sandbags literally around their houses because the water comes over the breakwall sometimes in five or six foot waves and it just runs right across their property."

Rains continue to beat down on communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline, and more flooding is forecast.

A hazardous weather outlook is still in effect from the National Weather Service, calling for more rain shows straight through the weekend. About two inches of rain is expected.

The hazardous weather advisory is for communities in Jefferson, Lewis, northern Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario and Allegheny counties.

There's also a lakeshore flood warning in Rochester that's expected to last through 2 a.m. Saturday.

The heavy rains and high waters led Niagara Co. officials to restrict public access to two popular parks.

A bank slide along Lake Ontario at Krull Park led the parks department to seal off access with snow-fence barriers, according to Commissioner of Public Works Garret A. Meal. Signs barring access also have been posted along a hiking trail at the Royalton Ravine park, after erosion damaged a staircase.

In Toronto, officials warned that sections of the Don River Parkway could close in mid-afternoon, before rush hour.

"Crews are monitoring for excessive ponding and flooding and proactively patrolling low-lying areas that have been susceptible to flooding in the past such as the Don Valley Parkway, the Eastern and Western Beaches, areas south of Queen Street, Hoggs Hollow and the Bayview Extension," the city said in a news release.

In Montreal, rains are expected to last for the next several days. Environment Canada upgraded its weather warning to a rainfall warning at around 4 a.m.

​ Montreal mayor Denis Coderre tweeted that by 7 a.m., 450 homes in flood-prone areas had been visited by emergency officials, 100 homes had been damaged and 65 homes had been evacuated.

According to The Globe and Mail, 1,400 residents in eastern Quebec have been impacted by flooding.

Heavy rain is expected to continue with accumulation of one to two inches. The forecast also calls for continued flooding, and Environment Canada advised residents to stay away from rivers, creeks and culverts. For more on Canada's flooding, click here.







Thursday, May 4



As communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River brace for several days of rain -- and more flooding -- employees of the Beaconsfield Yacht Club near Montreal are stacking sandbags to protect gas pumps.

In 18 years of working at the club on Lake St. Louis, manager David Speak says he's never seen the water this high.

Some residents were evacuated from waterfront areas such as Île Mercier and Pierrefonds. But not everyone left.



in Montreal today checking in on flooding. this, taken from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, where the ottawa river rushes toward the st. lawrence pic.twitter.com/fEfJMME23E— Veronica Volk (@volkveronica) May 4, 2017

"The idea is that we'll do our best to support those people who decided to stay behind," City of Montreal spokesman Philippe Sabourin told the Montreal Gazette. "We'll regularly knock on their doors, make sure everything is alright, remind them of the safety measures they should be taking."

​Rushing waters from the St. Lawrence and Ottawa Rivers converged on the island city. The southern end of the island, along the St. Lawrence, is elevated, so many homes sit well above the water line. But marinas have evacuated their docks and villages have built barricades to keep impending flood waters from spilling into streets.

On the northern side, particularly on the Ile Bizard, flooding is more extreme.

This side of the island is lower and neighborhoods are closer to the shoreline. Flood waters are more than two feet high in some areas and homeowners are being evacuated. Firefighters and volunteers are using small boats to move people and resources away from the flooding.

Jacob Bruxer of the International Joint Commission says Quebec is in for an historic weekend. The high water levels and flash flooding that have hit the city are projected to get worse.







Flooding also triggered evacuations around Ottawa. And in Toronto, officials are making emergency preparations in case the harbor islands need to be evacuated.







Across the New York shoreline, where the governor has declared a state of emergency, communities are watching anxiously as rising waters threaten homes, roads and utilities.

Rain is expected to begin today at the western end of the lake, and continue through the weekend.

For example, the National Weather Service forecast for the Buffalo area has a grim sameness: Thursday, rain; Friday, rain; Saturday, showers; Sunday, showers.

Over that period, the already soaked region could see several inches of rain, the weather service said.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told WBFO that the state was ready to help localities hit by floods.

"We actually have more help arriving on the ground as we speak ... " she said. "We are continuing to monitor by the moment, to make sure that local communities have all the assistance they need from the state of New York."

Wednesday, May 3

After a brief respite Wednesday, communities along Lake Ontario are likely to see more rain over the next couple of days. And that has sparked concerns about continued flooding.

At Old Fort Niagara on the lake's southwest corner, officials worry about erosion. Some trees have fallen down an embankment and waves are hammering a protective seawall.



"It’s erosion, but the term 'erosion' sort of implies a gradual process. This was sudden," Executive Director Robert Emerson said about the embankment.

Emerson is concerned about protecting the New York fort's historic structures, especially one know as the French Castle.

"It was built by the French in the 1726," he said. "It’s an architectural gem. Generations of people have come here and we don’t want to be the ones to lose it. It needs to last centuries longer, it needs to last."

The Great Lakes, already swollen by heavy rain and melting snow, will continue to rise, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.

All of the Great Lakes were above average levels for April -- and are expected to continue rising in May, the Corps says. Lake Ontario is expected to rise by three inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Hazardous Weather” warning for areas in Erie, Monroe, Orleans, Niagara, and Genesee counties.



The weather service says a low pressure system could bring one to two inches of rain in the Niagara region and lower Genesee Valley now through Friday.

Water levels in area creeks and rivers are expected to rise and some locations may experience flooding.

Officials regulating a dam that affects water levels in the lake and river basins said more flooding is expected due to heavy seasonal rains.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said operating plans for the dam require that " when Lake Ontario rises to 75.50 m (247.7 ft.) that its outflows be increased such that levels at Lake St. Louis are increased and maintained at 22.40 m (73.5 ft), which the Board recognizes is above a flood level at this location.

"Given it appears very likely that Lake Ontario will remain at or above 75.50m (247.7 ft.) for some time, Lake St. Louis levels will be maintained at 22.40 m (73.5 ft) for the foreseeable future."

​Parts of Montreal were seeing serious flooding Wednesday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Many homes were being evacuated.

Wednesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had issued a Declaration of Emergency, activating an emergency operation center and making experts available to help localities. Engineers and others can provide technical aid on issues such as emergency construction, threatened dams and stream data, the Corps said.

Lt. Col. Adam Czekanski, the Buffalo District commander, said in a statement, "Our District Emergency Management office continues to coordinate with local and state emergency management offices to ensure the Corps of Engineers is making as many resources available to aid during this ongoing emergency."

Meanwhile, residents and officials were assessing the damage from heavy rains and flooding.

In Toronto, beaches along Lake Ontario were being repaired.

Nancy Gaffney of the Toronto and Region Conservation, said that waves were breaking above the concrete seawalls meant to protect the harbor islands.

"The waves at this water level are just flying right over those walls," she told the Globe and Mail. "We're getting a lot of calls by island residents concerned about their property."

In Chaumont, N.Y., at the eastern end of the lake, firefighters filled sandbags to protect buildings.

"Right now, we are not concentrating on the seawall. We are focusing on saving structures, assistant fire chief Carl F. Seery told the Watertown Daily Times. "We are not building you a seawall."

Tuesday, May 2

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday afternoon that the state was rebuffed in its request to ease flooding by having more water let out of Lake Ontario through a dam.

"We have asked and they have refused," Cuomo said, referring to the International Joint Commission. That bi-national body regulates dams on U.S.-Canada boundary waters.



According to Cuomo, the IJC is concerned that releasing more water from the Moses-Saunders dam could increase flooding downstream, in the St. Lawrence River region. He said he is pressing the IJC to change its decision.

Speaking in Rochester, near the shore of Lake Ontario. Cuomo declared a state of emergency, a move designed to give agencies more flexibility and reduce bureaucratic delays. He also said that the state is assembling a response team to help communities affected by flooding.

"We're assembling equipment, bringing resources from across the state in case we need it," he said. The equipment includes sandbags, pumps, rescue boats and high-axle vehicles that can drive through water, he said. Some 365,000 sandbags have been sent to the region.

The state also set up a hotline for area residents to get flooding forecasts and other information such as help with sandbags or technical assistance on repairs. The number is 866.244.3839.

Cuomo's remarks focused attention on the dam east of Lake Ontario.

But an IJC spokesman said he was unaware of any state request to the commission.

Earlier, the spokesman, Frank Bevacqua, said the commission is monitoring flooding on both sides of the dam.

Setting outflows is a balancing act. Hold back too much water and areas around the lake could flood. Let a lot of water through the dam and downstream communities could flood.

“Plan 2014 [which governs dam outflows] is releasing as much water as possible from Lake Ontario consistent with not creating more severe flooding around Montreal," Bevacqua told WXXI in Rochester.

Buffalo broke a 142-year-old record for rainfall Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It reported that 1.29 inches of rain fell, causing flooding in some areas. The old record was 0.77 inches, the Buffalo News reported .

The National Weather Service forecast says more rain is on the way. It expects continued showers along the southern shore of Lake Ontario, in the Buffalo and Rochester areas.

The weather service warned that lakeshore flooding was possible due to a combination of high lake levels, powerful northwest winds and strong waves. A flood watch is in effect through late Wednesday afternoon.



The weather service also warned that high winds could knock down trees and power lines, creating power outages.







It issued a wind advisory in Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee and Chautauqua counties until 11 p.m. The advisory says wind speeds will hit 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.



Farther east, the heavy rains flooded dozens of streets in the Canadian city of Gatineau and firefighters were going door to door Tuesday morning, asking people to evacuate their homes.

As of 7 a.m., nearly 20 streets were closed and firefighters had visited approximately 300 homes, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

"With what's expected by Wednesday or Thursday we can expect even more... We just want to make sure people are aware that they have options," city spokesman Yves Malancon told the CBC.

Gatineau is a northern suburb of Ottawa.

Hydro Meteo, which monitors rivers in Quebec, said in a weather bulletin said that heavy rains over the past 36 hours have swelled streams and rivers in many areas, including Quebec City. Some rivers were above flood levels.

Monday, May 1

Jim Peer's garage is almost a hundred feet from the Lake Ontario shoreline, but on Monday, it was covered in water.

"Since we've been here, we've never seen anything like this," he said, surveying the scene in Greece, N.Y., near Rochester. Waves whipped up by a storm tore down his sandbags and spilled into his yard.

Sounds from the Lake Ontario shoreline

As he and his neighbors used pumps and hoses to get water out of flooded crawlspaces, his wife, Heidi, said the flood has taken an emotional toll. "Now you start wondering, is this something that we have to look forward to every spring? When a northeast storm comes in?"



Communities along the south shore of Lake Ontario are feeling the impact of flood waters, and heavy rains continue to threaten the area.

On Edgemere Drive in Greece, lawns and driveways were littered with debris, silt -- and even fish. Residents were cleaning up their properties.

Meanwhile, officials worried about the rain and floodwaters overwhelming local stormwater systems. Town Supervisor Bill Rilich said that if the sewer system becomes compromised, they may have to shut off water to people living along the lake.

Farther west, officials in Niagara County and emergency crews were working to remediate damage. Areas hit by moderate to severe flooding include the towns of Olcott and Wilson, along with other areas along the shoreline.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 2 p.m. Monday into the evening for much of the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain, and there is the possibility of severe weather early Monday evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mitchell said the lake is about 15 inches above normal and is expected to rise another 3-4 inches, depending on how much rain the area receives this week. He expects residents to be dealing with flooding into "the foreseeable future," as it will takes quite a while for all that water to subside.

New York State Senator Pamela Helming (R-Canandaigua) was among the officials calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help with the unprecedented flooding of Lake Ontario.

Helming wants the governor to issue a state of emergency in flooded areas so towns and villages can obtain federal aid.

"We need to do something to provide relief," she said. "What’s the message that we're sending to all these property owners and business owners? And what’s the messages were sending about the protection of our lake? Sorry, we’re just going to stand by and do nothing?"

Some officials and residents blame flooding and erosion along Lake Ontario on a new plan that manages lake levels.

Experts, including the Army Corps of Engineers, disagree. They say months of heavy snow and rain caused the high waters, but they acknowledge that the management plan is likely to bring more frequent floods in the future.

The plan, which took effect in January, was established by the International Joint Commission. That U.S./Canada agency helps to regulate the Great Lakes, and governs dams on boundary waters.

IJC officials have said most of the problem with the high water levels is due to heavy precipitation over the last couple of months.

Marian Hetherly of WBFO and Caitlyn White and Randy Gorbman of WXXI contributed to this story.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

