Lawmakers, law enforcement decry Clark parole

A group of New York lawmakers and leaders of police groups is calling on parole officials to deny the release of Judith Clark, an ex-radical who drove a getaway car in the deadly 1981 Brinks armored car robbery.

Republican Senator Patrick Gallivan - a former state trooper, Erie County Sheriff and member of the state Parole Board - said Clark's release would be an "affront" to law-abiding citizens and would "minimize the lives of law enforcement officers."

“In committing her crimes, Judith Clark demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rule of law and an incompatibility with the welfare of society that is so far beyond the pale that any consideration for release would so deprecate the seriousness of the crime," said Gallivan. "Her parole would also minimize the lives of law enforcement officers who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities.”

Gallivan urged concerned residents to sign an online petition urging the Parole Board to deny Clark’s release.

The group called Clark a "domestic terrorist" who "showed no mercy."

“I can’t help but think that commuting sentences only aids the convicted, while victims of crimes and their families permanently have to live with the consequences,” said Republican Assemblymember Joseph Giglio of Gowanda.

“In this time of uncertainty and animosity towards our police officers out on the streets, we need to trust our justice and correctional systems even more to ensure safety for all of our citizens.”

He was joined at Monday's Albany event by several other lawmakers, the Rockland County district attorney and the leaders of the state associations of sheriffs and chiefs of police.

Clark is serving a 75-years-to-life sentence for her role in the Brinks robbery in Rockland County, which led to the death of two police officers and a security guard. Governor Cuomo recently commuted Clark's sentence to make her eligible for parole this year.