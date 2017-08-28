Lawmakers push to remove local toll barriers

Elected leaders from all levels of government are teaming up to push for more cashless tolling on the New York State Thruway. Just last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Grand Island Toll booths will be replaced with an electronic system next year.

The Williamsville toll barrier would be removed if lawmakers are successful.

Standing near the Exit 49 toll booth - just off Transit Road in Cheektowaga - State Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, Assemblyman Ray Walter, Williamsville Mayor Brian Kulpa and Congressman Brian Higgins all called for replacing local toll barriers with cashless tolls. Ranzenhofer says he travels the Thruway frequently.
    
"Having to wait in line here early in the morning, or at the end of the day, it feels like we're in another century or another decade. We are behind other areas of the country. We are behind where we out to be for cashless tolls," Ranzenhofer said.

(L-R) Congressman Brian Higgins, Assemblyman Ray Walter, Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, Williamsville Mayor Brian Kulpa
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

Congressman Higgins points out, that the Thruway Authority's 2018 budget includes $750,000 for rehabilitating Buffalo area toll booths.

"As opposed to investing in the past, we are calling on the state Thruway Authority to invest in the future," Higgins said.  

Assemblyman Walter says there's many benefits to a cashless system and eliminating the backups in Lackawanna and Williamsville.
    
"There's communities there. There's neighborhoods. There's people who are dealing with the consequences of having that environmental impact, the exhaust from all of the trucks and all of the cars that are backed up there day in and day out. If we can eliminate that, and eliminate all of the time that's wasted sitting at that toll, then we've gone along way to improving the life of Western New Yorkers," Walter said. 

Walter says Cuomo's cashless toll announcement last week for Grand Island is the catalyst needed to finally remove the Lackawanna and Williamsville toll barriers.  
 

Tags: 
thruway tolls
Williamsville toll barrier
Lackawanna toll barrier
cashless tolling
New York Thruway Authority
electronic tolling
cashless tolls
Grand Island tolls
Grand Island bridges
Staet Senator Michael Ranzenhofer
Assemblyman Ray Walter
Congressman Brian Higgins
Williamsville Mayor Brian Kulpa

Related Content

Grand Island bridge tolls to be replaced by "cashless" system

By Michael Mroziak Aug 22, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The toll booths that have greeted motorists at the north and south Grand Island bridges for decades will be coming down early next year. But tolls will still be collected through an electronic cashless system.

Concerns raised over air quality near Grand Island bridges

By May 26, 2017
Mike Desmond/WBFO News

Environmental advocates joined the push to remove the Grand Island Bridge toll barriers. While previous efforts focused on the excessive financial burdens cast upon residents and commuters, new concerns are being raised over the damage done to area air quality.


Opposition to Grand Island tolls ramps up

By Mar 23, 2017
YouTube.com

When the last two tolls at Breckenridge and South Ogden were removed from the New York State Thruway in Buffalo, some wondered why tolls remain to cross the Grand Island bridges. Those opposing the tolls made their voices heard Wednesday night.