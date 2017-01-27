Lawmakers restricting police use of cell phone tracking

Law enforcement cell phone tracking devices are coming under scrutiny in at least eight states, including New York, with lawmakers have been introducing proposals ranging from warrant requirements to an outright ban.

Legislators are citing privacy and constitutional concerns, including Fourth Amendment search and seizure violations. In addition to New York, the states include California, Connecticut, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oregon and South Carolina.

The suitcase-size devices are widely known under a brand name, Stingray. They mimic cell phone towers and allow law enforcement to track the location of cell phones in real time.

At least 13 states already have passed laws requiring police to get warrants to track cell phones in real time. The American Civil Liberties Union says it has identified 70 law enforcement agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia that own cell-site simulators.

