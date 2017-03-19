Lawyer Cohen to run for judgeship

One of Western New York's high profile attorneys is announcing his candidacy for State Supreme Court.

Steven Cohen is launching a campaign today for New York's 8th Judicial District. He divulged that a near death experience, caused by an illness, made him realize that he wanted to be a judge. Cohen is known for successfully defending Lynn DeJac, who was wrongly convicted of murdering her daughter, and Detective Dennis Delano who broke that case. Delano was accused of mishandling information in that investigation.

Cohen will be making his announcement at the Ellicott Square Building.

