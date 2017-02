Buffalo-based recording and performing artists Shawn Elliot Lewis and Suzanne Bonifacio have made names for themselves on the experimental electronic music scene. Shawn is known by his following as Lesionread and Suzanne’s audiences know her by the stage name Space Cubs. The two artists were working in their West Side studio when WBFO Arts and Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett sat down to talk with them.

An audio portrait of Buffalo-based artists Lesionread and Space Cubs by WBFO Arts & Culture Desk reporter Scott Sackett