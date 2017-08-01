Lessons learned by ECMC after surviving a cyber-attack

A cyberattack on the Erie County Medical Center's computer system could end up costing the hospital millions of dollars. As WBFO's Chris Caya reports ECMC decided to bear the cost rather than paying ransomware.

The hackers who got into ECMC's computer system were looking to make 30-thousand-dollars. But hospital CEO Thomas Quatroche said ECMC decided not to pay the ransomware based on three factors.

"I think number one was the fact that we did have back ups. It's an individual decision if you have back ups you don't necessarily have to pay. Number two, you make yourself a target, from what we hear from the professionals. You know they could up the amount. You just never know what they're going to do. And third it was an integrity issue for us. We didn't want to pay criminals," said Quatroche.

Quatroche said fortunately earlier in the year ECMC increased its cyber-security insurance so the $10-million cost of dealing with the attack including increased overtime should be covered. He said lessons learned include: preventing cyber attacks is as much about human behavior as it is about technology. And now each employee must use longer passwords.

"We've learned to behave differently so that we can protect ourselves better. And it's a little inconvenient. But at the end of the day we're better protected," noted Quatroche.

Other than slowing things down a bit, Quatroche said thanks to the ECMC family, the attack didn't really affect patient care. But he says it should be a wake up call for other hospitals and businesses.

"I think every organization should really test being totally down. I mean the computer basically being a paperweight. So we've learned that lesson and I think a lot of other organizations will heed that advice," explained Quatroche.

