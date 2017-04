The debate continues over a proposed ban on gay conversion therapy. Erie County Legislator Patrick Burke is sponsoring the proposed law to make the practice illegal. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says members of the LGBTQ community testified against the practice at a legislature committee meeting Thursday calling it barbaric.

