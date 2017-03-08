Life-saving heroes to be honored

The Erie County Sheriff’s Badge and Shield Club has named Peter O’Brien as its Outstanding Citizen and Deputy Brian Pauly as its Deputy of the Year.

O'Brien will receive the award for what the club calls "his selfless act." He stopped along East River Road in Grand Island to aid a deputy during an altercation. Two individuals and a dog were attacking the deputy and threatening his life.

Pauly will receive his award for "his off-duty heroic actions." He pulled two crash victims from a vehicle as it began to catch on fire.

O'Brien, Pauly and other honorees will be recognized for their outstanding service and efforts at a reception and dinner at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens on March 11.