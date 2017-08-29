Limits & restrictions for Hillary Clinton’s book signing in Buffalo

The Larkin Square Author Series and talking Leaves Books announced Monday that Hillary Rodham Clinton will be appearing September 28th in Buffalo for a book signing.  However, as WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley tells us there will be some limits and restrictions for fans who want to meet the former presidential candidate up-close.


“She will just be signing books. She will not be speaking,” said Leslie Zemsky, Larkin Development. 

Hillary Rodham Clinton campaigned in Buffalo in April of 2016.
Credit WBFO News file photo

Zemsky is thrilled to help host Hillary Clinton.  Her new book, What Happened, reveals publicly for the first time what Clinton endured during the historic Presidential race against Donald Trump. Larkin teams with Talking Leaves, and through Clinton's book publisher Simon and Schuster, they were able to secure the late September visit at Larkin Square.

WBFO News asked Zemsky if they are concerned about protests around the event.

“I’m sure that may happen. We always have fabulous security at all our Food Truck Tuesday and those kinds of events, so we will have security there.  We have a fabulous relationship with our local police precinct – I’ll let them know, so Larkin Square is a private space. We can really control who comes in,” remarked Zemsky.

For the Buffalo event, Zemsky explained tickets will be required, but they are only available with the purchase of a copy of Clinton's book from Talking Leaves on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

“But each book sale with come with a ticket and the ticket is what shows you purchased the book from them and then you can go on the signing line,” Zemsky replied. “We don’t want anyone to be disappointed, so we will monitor throughout the next month the number of sales and be in touch with the publisher, in touch with Hillary Clinton’s office to make sure we are not overselling.”

There will be other rules for the Clinton book signing. Don't expect to snap a selfie with Hillary.

“These are not our rules. This is was what was put out by the publisher. It’s all in the interest of time because there will be people there from her publisher – they’ll help keep the line moving as well, so it’s more of a matter of wanting to keep the line moving along,”  Zemsky said.       

Tags: 
hillary clinton
Hillary Clinton in Buffalo
Hillary Rodham Clinton
Politics

By 19 hours ago
