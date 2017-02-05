Little ones meet Clifford, Arthur and more at WNED-TV's KidFest

Sunday is the second and last day of WNED-TV’s KidFest. Children get to meet famous PBS Kids characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog, Super Why, Arthur and other favorites as well as enter contests and win prizes. The event also features a giant green screen in the WNED studio where kids can hop into episodes of their favorite PBS Kids shows.

Cate Bearss is the events and volunteer coordinator for WNED/WBFO.

“In addition to different activities we have a variety of stage shows, and then we also have several PBS Kids characters here, taking pictures, giving hugs and waves and making kids smile,” Bearss said.

Also featured are activities and live performances from community sponsors. Andrew Chong is the school director at Master Chong’s World Class Tae Kwan Do, a long-time sponsor of KidFest.

“This is our sixth time involved with KidFest and we had a couple of demonstration teams from our Little Tigers program for four- and five-year-olds.”

Tammy Park first started bringing her children to KidFest about a decade ago. This year, she brought her granddaughter.

“Every venue that we’ve come to—it’s always been consistent, it’s always been well-organized, and it’s just so magical when they get to see the characters that they grow up watching,” Park said.

This year’s event falls less than a week after the launch of a new 24-hour PBS Kids channel.

Today’s event runs from noon until four. Tickets are available at the door and children under one get in free. For more information visit WNED’s website.